Dramatic pictures show huge waves battering the Sunderland coastline at Seaburn
Huge waves have been battering the Seaburn coastline as the North East has experienced onshore winds from a northerly direction.
While the wind has not been particularly strong today (April 1), northerly and north-easterly winds blowing over a large distance have caused particularly large waves out at sea which have been billowing into the air as they crashed against the Seaburn seafront.
The size of waves are determined by not only the wind-speed but also the time the wind has been blowing and the distance over which the waves and wind have travelled, known as the fetch.
Waves could be seen towering above the Seaburn promenade with walkers seeking shelter from the eruption of spray.
It’s certainly been a week of weather contrasts across Wearside. This time last week Sunderland basked in warm, clear sunny conditions which were replaced in midweek with wintry conditions including ice, sleet and snow.