Sunderland weather this Easter: What is the long term forecast for Wearside throughout Easter?

Following a week of temperamental weather, all eyes are now on the upcoming long Easter weekend, but what is forecast for the weekend itself as well as the Easter school holidays in Sunderland?

Although the Met Office claims to only be able to accurately predict weather up to five days in advance, these long term forecasts are used to get a more general forecast of specific regions of the UK rather than towns or cities themselves.

The Met Office is predicting further unsettled conditions throughout the first week of the Easter break with northern areas expected to see continuous spells of rain, which could turn wintry on high ground.

Heavy rain fall at Seaburn.

The weather service is also suggesting any showers may be heavy alongside the additional risk of possible hail and thunder.

High winds are also possible in the lead up to Easter weekend with temperatures expected to remain at average levels. In the North East this usually means the mercury remaining at around 12 degrees.

The unsettled conditions are expected to continue into Easter Weekend where, although drier weather will come, it will still be overshadowed by periods of heavy rain. Further chances of thunderstorms and hail may continue with heavy winds expected away from the coast.

As the Easter break reaches its second week for students and teachers, the Met Office is tentatively predicting more settled conditions with less thunderstorms expected, although showers are expected to continue throughout the week.

While temperatures are expected to be higher further south, northern areas of the country can expect average temperatures throughout the remainder of April.

Elsewhere, Accuweather are predicting a similar combination of temperatures and rainfall, although the website is not suggesting Sunderland will see any thunder or hail storms.

The same service is predicting a wet start to the school break with rain continuing until Friday when the skies will clear for an overcast couple of days.

Easter weekend itself will be dry until Easter Monday according to their radars, which then see similar shower patterns to see out the rest of the school holidays.

