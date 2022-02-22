WEATHER LATEST: Hour-by-hour forecast as Met Office issues Yellow warning for high winds for Sunderland on Wednesday

A yellow warning for wind will be in place across Sunderland from 6am until 3pm on Wednesday, February 23, as Met Office forecasters predict the windy weather will start easing from Friday.

The warning comes after the city was battered by Storm Eunice and Storm Dudley last week, causing damage to buildings and the closure of the northern section of Fawcett Street.

Wednesday is expected to bring some showery rain and gales in addition to the strong winds.

The Met Office said: “A bright but very windy start for most. Gales and rain over hills. A band of showery rain, hill snow and gales moving southeast through the afternoon, clearing by evening. Maximum temperature 10 °C.”

This is your hour-by-hour Sunderland weather forecast for Wednesday, February 23:

10am: Sunny with gusts of up to 37 mph, 8°C

11am: Sunny with gusts of up to 38 mph, 9°C

12pm: Sunny intervals with gusts of up to 39 mph, 10°C

1pm: Sunny intervals with gusts of up to 41 mph, 10°C

2pm: Sunny intervals with gusts of up to 42 mph, 10°C

3pm: Sunny intervals with gusts of up to 42 mph, 10°C

4pm: Sunny with gusts of up to 41 mph, 10°C

5pm: Sunny intervals with gusts of up to 41 mph, 9°C

6pm: Rain with gusts of up to 38 mph, 8°C

7pm: Rain with gusts of up to 34 mph, 7°C

8pm: Rain with gusts of up to 31 mph, 7°C

9pm: Rain with gusts of up to 25 mph, 6°C

10pm: Rain with gusts of up to 25 mph, 5°C

11pm: Rain with gusts of up to 23 mph, 5°C

