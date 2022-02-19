Storm Eunice in Sunderland: Council clean-up operation continues across city after high winds

The local authority took a number of weather-related calls during Storm Eunice on Friday, February 18 mainly relating to fallen trees and damage to buildings.

The impact of Storm Eunice coupled with Storm Dudley earlier in the week resulted in a number of incidents, including the closure of the northern section of Fawcett Street and closure of the eastbound lane of the A183 Chester Road.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Cllr Graeme Miller, leader of the council, said: "We've had council teams on standby throughout both storms ready to support communities and deal with any storm damage. They've done a brilliant job responding to calls about dangerous buildings and fallen trees in some pretty challenging weather conditions to keep our communities safe and I can’t thank them enough."

Storm Eunice over Sunderland sea front on Friday, February 18.

The council understands the strategic importance of both these busy routes within the city’s road network, the statement added, with staff working hard to ensure they are reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.

Officers from the council's building control team were also called out on Friday to make the area safe following a gable end collapse at a block of flats at Ford Lodge, South Hylton, while the council's arboriculture team had nine call outs to deal with fallen trees and branches.

A Met Office yellow weather warning in place for most of the day on Friday, with high winds expected to continue throughout this weekend.

Damage to a gable end in Chester Road, Sunderland.

At present, there are no further weather warnings in place for the North East.

