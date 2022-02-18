STORM EUNICE UPDATE: Part of Chester Road remains cordoned off due to an unsafe gable end

Safety precautions were put in place following the discovery of an unstable gable end on Chester Road at the end of Croft Avenue on Thursday.

A lane closure on the north side of the A183 Chester Road is in place with temporary signals in operation, meaning shuttle working for traffic in each direction.

Bus stops near the scene have been suspended in both directions and temporary pedestrian signals are in operation with the northern footway closed.

The safety measures come as the city braces for the arrival of Storm Eunice this afternoon.

Forecasters are expecting heavy rain for most of the day with another weather warning in place for high winds.

Sunderland City Council said teams remain on standby ready to support communities ahead of the arrival of Storm Eunice.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place until 6pm on Friday, which could result in damage to homes and and fallen trees along with a chance of power cuts and disruption to public transport and mobile phone coverage as well as possible sleet and snow in some areas.The council said called out to deal with five reports of storm damage on Wednesday and overnight. Four were because of fallen trees and a fifth to a collapsed wall in Hendon.

Council Leader, Cllr Graeme Miller said: "Thankfully the impact Storm Dudley has had on our city has been nothing like what we experienced during Storm Arwen in November.

"We are continuing to monitor the weather ahead of Storm Eunice and have teams on standby ready to support our communities should the need arise. I would urge everyone to take extra care and stay safe, especially if they need to be out and about."

