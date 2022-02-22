But Fawcett Street itself remains closed to traffic.

Storm Eunice brought strong winds to Wearside on Friday, February 18, and damaged buildings, including part of the northern section of Fawcett Street.

The northern section of the road has been sealed off since, with a cordon in place closing the entire carriageway and the footpath on one side.

But fencing has now been moved back so that only the southbound lane – and its footpath – remain closed.

That does not mean buses and taxis will be able to resume using the route, however.

The entire length of Fawcett Street remains closed to vehicles from the junction with Athenaeum Street.

Fawcett Street this morning

The high winds have also forced the closure of parts of Chester Road due to fears over an unsafe gable end, with one tenant rehomed to alternative accommodation.

How the scene looked yesterday

The cordon still covers one footpath and half the carriageway

The footpath on one side of the carriageway is still closed