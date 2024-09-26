Flood Alert issued for lower River Wear including Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Flood Alert has been issued for the lower River Wear, including Sunderland, with people warned to avoid using paths and roads close to the river and its tributaries.

The Flood Alert was issued by the Environment Agency yesterday evening (Wednesday September 25) and is still in place.

A Flood Alert has been issued for the lower River Wear. | National World

An online statement from the Environment Agency said: “River levels are forecast to rise on the lower River Wear with heavy rainfall forecasted to move across the region from 9pm this evening throughout the night and into tomorrow morning.

“We expect rivers to respond from the early hours of Thursday with the potential to bring high isolated totals.

“There is low confidence in the exact location and distribution of the heaviest showers, but where they do fall there will be a particular risk of surface water impacts in urban areas and the potential for a fluvial response in rapidly responding catchments.”

The area specified as at risk of flooding is “the Wear estuary from Lamb Bridge at Chester-le-street to the North Sea coast”, including Sunderland.

The greatest risk of flooding is in areas close to the coast, such as Sunderland, during this morning and early afternoon, which coincides with high tide, which is at 11.08am.

The Environment Agency spokesperson added: “High tides, strong winds and large waves may lead to flooding tomorrow morning.

“Tides will be at their highest from 8am to 1pm tomorrow (September 26), with waves overtopping during these times.

“Waves are forecast to overtop coastal defences at riverside footpaths and low lying land and roads. The area most affected will be Port of Sunderland Harbour.

“After the high tide tomorrow morning‚ the weather is more settled and no flooding is expected.

“We are closely monitoring the situation.”

The Environment Agency have warned people to take care in both coastal areas and when close to the banks of the River Wear and its tributaries.

The spokesperson added: “Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

“Be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”

A Flood Alert warns people to “be prepared” for the possibility of flooding, but is deemed to be below the risk of a Flood Warning, where flooding is “expected”.

The Met Office have issued a Yellow Weather Warning with heavy rain forecast throughout the day.