An updated Yellow Weather Warning has been issued for Sunderland with the threat of flooding and disruption to travel.

The weather warning is in place for the rest of today (Thursday September 26) until 11.59pm.

A Yellow Weather Warning for heavy rain has been issued for Sunderland. | sn

A statement on the Met Office website said: “Heavy rain on Thursday could lead to some disruption, particularly to travel.

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

“There is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

”Some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.”

There is also the potential for disruption to travel.

A Met Office spokesperson added: “Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”

The current Met Office forecast for Sunderland shows a 90% to 95% chance of heavy rain between 10am and 1pm followed by a 70% to 80% probability of heavy rain between midday and 7pm.

Between 7pm and 9pm the rain is expected to turn lighter before conditions eventually begin to turn drier.

It is also forecast to be a windy day with gusts in excess of 40mph throughout the day, peaking at around 50mph in the early evening.

A Flood Alert has also been issued by the Environment Agency for lower sections of the River Wear, including Sunderland, warning people to be alert to the possibility of flooding.

This is the current forecast at the time of writing and is obviously subject to change.