Maple Lodge Care Home in Witherwack.

A watchdog has found fault with Sunderland City Council and a care home after a resident fell at least 17 times in four months and "displayed suicidal thoughts".

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found Maple Lodge Care Home - owned by Four Seasons Health Care - and the council "missed an opportunity to consider further support to reduce the risk" of the man falling.

The man is referred to as Mr Y in the ombudsman's report. His daughter, who raised the complaints, is Mrs X. Compensation has been recommended for both.

Four Seasons said it had already provided evidence to the ombudsman of implementing the report's recommendations. The council said it would do likewise.

Mr Y was a resident at Maple Lodge in Witherwack between November 2022 and March 2023, during which time, Mrs X, raised her complaints, including:

::The amount of falls her father had owing to the lack of regular checks and closing his door when they should not have. The lack of falls support impacted his physical health.

::The home expecting Mr Y to carry out exercises as advised by a physiotherapist.

::Lack of encouragement to involve Mr Y in activities around the home, or to take him outside which he enjoys.

::The home’s continence care for Mr Y. The family and other professionals regularly found him in a poor state.

::Lack of action when Mr Y displayed suicidal thoughts.

::The home’s record keeping. She says it was so poor the home needed to create many retrospective records.

::The home did not tell the family what action it took to stop people wandering into Mr Y’s room.

The ombudsman’s report said: "I will hold the home responsible for any fault which occurred between 4 and 30 November 2022. This is because it was acting as a health provider on behalf of the ICB (Integrated Care Board).

"After then, I will hold the council and home jointly responsible for any fault owing to the funding arrangement then."

The ombudsman told the council and care provider to apologise to Mr Y and his daughter, also ruling that Mr Y should receive £500 compensation and Mrs X £400 from each responsible body.

Sunderland City Council said: "We have noted the ombudsman’s actions and are implementing them."

A spokesperson for Four Seasons Health Care said: “We have apologised to Mrs X and addressed the areas noted in the report.

“The Ombudsman has been provided with evidence that we have complied with the actions required within the given timeframe.