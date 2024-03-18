Witherwack care home receives ‘Top 20 Care Homes North East 2024’ award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Maple Lodge Care Home in Witherwack has been ranked in the top 20 rated care homes in North East England 2024 by leading care home review website carehome.co.uk. Of the 700 care homes in the region that feature on the review site, Maple Lodge Care Home is one of the top 20 most highly recommended in the area.

The annual carehome.co.uk awards are based on reviews from care home residents as well as their friends and family. Maple Lodge Care Home has a score of 9.9 out of 10 with reviewers praising the exemplary care and the compassionate team who work there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the reviews submitted by family and friends include: “Maple Lodge is a wonderful care home. All staff are attentive, kind and caring and we are so grateful our mam is being so well looked after. It is so lovely to see her smiling and being involved in activities with the friends she has made.”

The team at Maple Lodge Care Home with their Top 20 Award

“I can't praise the staff enough. My friend has access to a wide range of activities that keep her stimulated and motivated. Physically she looks better than she has done for a long time. Staff invest time in her to make sure she has the support she needs.”

“A care home is only as good as the people who work there and who care for the residents, and on every count, the staff at Maple Lodge were absolutely wonderful for and to my mum, and she thought the world of all of them. Their kindness and their willingness to fulfil whatever needs she had were limitless. And these aren't just words without real meaning - it comes from the heart. The level of care in every way went beyond what anyone could expect, and the staff treated my mother just like they would treat their own mothers or how they would wish their own family to be treated by others.”

The home’s manager, Helen Taylor, said: “We are delighted to receive this award from carehome.co.uk and would like to thank everyone who took the time to review us and of course our wonderful team members who provide extraordinary care for our residents and always with huge smiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This award is particularly special because it is based on the unbiased opinions of residents living in our home and their family and friends. The positive reviews show how our commitment to truly getting to know our residents and providing individualised care, along with a variety of activities to help residents enjoy a fulfilling day, makes for a happy home.”

Residents and team members at Maple Lodge Care Home with the carehome.co.uk Top 20 Award