Bob Murray presents Foundation of Light, MD Jamie Wright with a cheque for £100,000 at the Stadium of Light.

Former Sunderland AFC chairman Sir Bob Murray has so far raised £100,000 for the Foundation of Light from the proceeds of his autobiography, titled I’d Do It All Again.

The book was only published in October, with 100% of proceeds from sales going to the Foundation of Light.

Sir Bob presented the cheque to the charity during half-time of his beloved team's victory over Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light.

He decided to write his book after the charity he founded encouraged him to tell his inspiring story to help raise much needed funds.

The autobiography tells the story of a boy from the dust-choked Consett streets of the 1950s, where he left school with just one O level, who became a hugely successful businessman, as well as the driving force behind the building of the Stadium of Light, Wembley Stadium and St George’s Park.

It recounts dealings with a wide cast of characters, including Len Shackleton, Brian Clough, Lawrie McMenemy, Peter Reid, Niall Quinn and a former Prime Minister for whom he acted as a "human shield".

Sir Bob also established the Foundation of Light in 2001. It uses the power of football to inspire young people and change lives using a range of pioneering sports, health, community and education programmes.

He said: “I have never been happier giving away £100,000 and hope I have to give even more to the Foundation in the coming months.

"I’ve been amazed by the generosity of Sunderland supporters and the feedback from all sorts of people since the book was published. Friends joked for years that I should write a book but I never dreamt I’d really do it.

"It’s lovely recalling some of the happiest times in your life again but was harder having to remember and re-live some of the more difficult times and losses in my life. There were times when it definitely had an impact on me and my wife Sue.

“I’ve been blown away by the response of Sunderland fans and people buying the book. Their kind-hearted response is so typical of their generosity and in doing so they are now supporting other people in the northeast who just need a little help”