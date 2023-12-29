Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reverend Chris Howson has been awarded a British Empire medal.

University of Sunderland chaplain, Reverend Chris Howson, has received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to higher education in the New Year Honours list.

Chris, 54, is also a minister at Sunderland Minster. He has been with the university since 2012 and among his passions is a dedication to helping people into higher education.

Chris Howson at his own graduation. Picture c/o University of Sunderland.

He himself attained a masters in inequalities and society at the university. He has now been recognised for his efforts, often struggles, in his career.

He is a leading figure in making Sunderland a City of Sanctuary, creating a welcoming environment for refugees seeking sanctuary in the city since 2014.

Chris has led a fascinating life. As a younger man he went to Ireland to become an artist, but "after a year of poverty, homelessness and various scrapes" returned to education in England becoming president of University of Bradford Student Union.

Originally from Staines, Middlesex, in 1999 he began his priest training at Cranmer Hall in Durham where he felt an immediate affinity with the North East.

Chris said: “For me, this honour is dedicated to my family, the University of Sunderland, the Diocese of Durham and all the people of this region who see higher education as a means to improve our communities and the lives of ordinary people from both near and far.

“Having devoted myself to chaplaincy here at the University of Sunderland for over a decade, I see the honour first and foremost belonging to a university which genuinely cares for its students and has enabled me to work with an amazing team of people committed to inclusion and compassion within the institution and the wider community.

“I have real pride in the way the university, city and Minster has also undertaken to welcome those seeking sanctuary in Sunderland, and I have seen the real benefits for students and refugees working together to help the local community.

"Mackems, Ukrainians, Syrians, Iranians, Sudanese – a formidable force for good when working in unity."

Sir David Bell, vice-chancellor of the university, said: "I want to offer him my warmest congratulations.