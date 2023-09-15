University of Sunderland chief urges caution over league tables
The Times and Sunday Times rankings are released today
The top man at the University of Sunderland has urged caution over university league tables after the city's institution was ranked in the bottom quarter in the region in one publication released today.
Sunderland was listed as 13th in a table of 16 'North and North East Universities' by The Times and Sunday Times.
Durham University came out top and York was shortlisted for 'University of the Year', while the University of Bradford was placed at the bottom, behind Teesside University in second-to-last place.
The outcome seems contrary to The Guardian's University Guide for 2024, which featured Sunderland in its top 50 nationally, and moved it up a place.
Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, said: “There are so many league tables available these days, all using slightly different criteria, so it is very important to treat them with caution, not least because our position in them can fluctuate from year to year.
"In addition, they are only one indicator of what happens in the university and cannot capture the excellent work that happens, day in and day out, here at the University of Sunderland.”