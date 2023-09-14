Watch more videos on Shots!

The city's university has moved up one place to 49 and consolidated its position in the top 50 UK universities according to the Guardian's University Guide for 2024.

Last year (2023) the University of Sunderland broke into the prestigious guide's top 50 for the first time in a decade, rising 42 places from its position on the 2022 list.

Universities across the country are given a score and overall rank based on criteria including the quality of teaching, academic attainment 'value added' compared to entry qualifications, financial investment in student resources and average student entry points requirements.

The University of Sunderland was also graded on career progression, with 72% of the city's students in graduate level jobs or higher level education within 15 months of graduating, and 85.2% of students continuing into the second year of their courses.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, said: “It is encouraging to see us retain our Top 50 position in the Guardian University Guide.

“However, league tables are only a snapshot measure of what we do at the University of Sunderland, so I pay tribute to students and staff for all their hard work which we see, and celebrate, day in and day out.”

