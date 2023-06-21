The week has been organised by Rev Chris Howson, chaplain of the University of Sunderland and a long standing refugee supporter.

The week, which ends on Sunday, June 25, has a packed series of events which kicked off with the 15km (nine-mile) walk, which saw around 50 participants, including people from troubled parts of the world such as Ukraine, Sudan, Syria, India, Iran, Iraqi Kurdistan and El Salvador.

Not all were asylum seekers; some were students from the university who are sympathetic to the cause. The walk began at Sunderland Minster and ended with a picnic at Barnes Park.

Steve Newman is chairman of Friends of the Drop-in for asylum seekers and refugees (FODI), a charity which aims to improve the mental health and well-being of asylum-seekers. He is also an event co-ordinator.

Steve said: “It was fantastic. There was a really good turnout. Some of them didn’t do the whole distance. Other people joined later on. But we still had plenty of people at Barnes Park.

“A Ukrainian woman on the walk was dressed for a nightclub, with shoes that were just like upgraded flip-flops. She walked 15km in those.

“We got some applause on the way. There was nothing negative. We stopped as planned at St Andrew’s Church in Roker and also Fulwell Library. We go a fantastic reception at both places.

“There was a brilliant event called Breakfast with a Refugee at Back on the Map on Villette Road. It went really well because we had a couple of people who were prepared to tell their stories.

“There will be another Refugee Week in 2024. I think the plan is to get bigger and better each year. The mood in Sunderland is far more positive towards all asylum seekers and refugees than perhaps it was at one time.”

Sporting events form part of the week, including a Young Asian Voices versus Teachers cricket match. Steve was part of the heavily defeated Teachers side.

