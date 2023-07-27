The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is investigating after scaffolding collapsed at the residence on Mount Road in High Barnes on July 25.

A van parked in front of the house was badly damaged when the scaffold fell on it. Police and the HSE attended the scene. The cause of the collapse is yet to be established. The site has since been cleared.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 11.45am on Tuesday, July 25, police received a report of concern for safety after scaffolding collapsed outside a premises on Mount Road, Sunderland.

Police say 'two men suffered minor injuries'. Sunderland Echo image.

“Two men suffered minor injuries. The incident has now been referred to the Health and Safety Executive.”