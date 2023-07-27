News you can trust since 1873
Two people confirmed as injured in Sunderland scaffolding collapse

Police have confirmed that two people sustained ‘minor injuries’ after scaffolding collapsed outside a house in Sunderland.
By Tony Gillan
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:42 BST

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is investigating after scaffolding collapsed at the residence on Mount Road in High Barnes on July 25.

A van parked in front of the house was badly damaged when the scaffold fell on it. Police and the HSE attended the scene. The cause of the collapse is yet to be established. The site has since been cleared.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 11.45am on Tuesday, July 25, police received a report of concern for safety after scaffolding collapsed outside a premises on Mount Road, Sunderland.

Police say 'two men suffered minor injuries'. Sunderland Echo image.Police say 'two men suffered minor injuries'. Sunderland Echo image.
“Two men suffered minor injuries. The incident has now been referred to the Health and Safety Executive.”

An HSE spokesperson told the Echo: “On Tuesday 25 July, Northumbria Police reported to HSE that scaffolding had collapsed on Mount Road in Sunderland. HSE has attended the scene and its enquiries into this incident are ongoing.”

