Investigation underway after scaffold collapses outside Sunderland house
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is investigating after scaffolding collapsed at a High Barnes house.
A parked van was damaged when the scaffold fell upon it at the Mount Road address.
There are no details of any casualties.
Police and the HSE attended the scene. The cause of the collapse is yet to be established.
An HSE spokesperson said: “On Tuesday 25 July, Northumbria Police reported to HSE that scaffolding had collapsed on Mount Road in Sunderland.
"HSE has attended the scene and its enquiries are ongoing.”