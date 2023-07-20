Drone footage shows vehicle on fire in Sunderland as investigation continues into blaze

Firefighters attended the scene in the early hours of Wednesday, July 19 at the back of Shrewsbury Crescent. The vehicle was empty and the fire soon extinguished. A nearby resident captured the scene with a drone camera and shared the footage with the Echo.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson said “We can confirm we received a call just after 3am this morning (Wednesday 19th) about a vehicle fire in the Barnes Park area of Sunderland.

“One appliance from Farringdon Community Fire Station was on scene in just six minutes to extinguish the fire. Thankfully no one was in the vehicle at the time of the fire.

Screengrab from drone footage sent in by reader.

“We are supporting Northumbria Police as they carry out enquiries into the cause of the fire. Our crew left the scene at 3:51am.”

Northumbria Police are yet to comment.