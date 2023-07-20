News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Drone footage shows vehicle on fire in Sunderland as investigation continues into blaze

Footage of a fire has emerged after a vehicle was set alight in a back lane in near Barnes Park.
By Tony Gillan
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:23 BST

Firefighters attended the scene in the early hours of Wednesday, July 19 at the back of Shrewsbury Crescent. The vehicle was empty and the fire soon extinguished. A nearby resident captured the scene with a drone camera and shared the footage with the Echo.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson said “We can confirm we received a call just after 3am this morning (Wednesday 19th) about a vehicle fire in the Barnes Park area of Sunderland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“One appliance from Farringdon Community Fire Station was on scene in just six minutes to extinguish the fire. Thankfully no one was in the vehicle at the time of the fire.

Screengrab from drone footage sent in by reader.Screengrab from drone footage sent in by reader.
Screengrab from drone footage sent in by reader.
Most Popular
Read More
New Sunderland train station ticket office could be ‘closed before it even opens...

“We are supporting Northumbria Police as they carry out enquiries into the cause of the fire. Our crew left the scene at 3:51am.”

Northumbria Police are yet to comment.

See the footage at www.dailymotion.com/video/x8mnrar.

Related topics:Northumbria PoliceSunderlandTyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service