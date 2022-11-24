Nexus, who run the Tyne and Wear Metro, are set to introduce measures in 2023 to cap the cost of travelling across the North East and support movement across the region through the cost of living crisis.

The scheme is set to be introduced on Thursday, January 2, and until March 31 the cost of a single Metro ticket will be no more than £2, with all-day travel set at a £4 maximum until March 31. There is one condition though – the person travelling must be using a Pop Card to pay for their journey.

What is a Tyne and Wear Metro Pop Card?

Pop cards are essentially pay as you go tickets for the Tyne and Wear Metro. Money can be put on the cards at any ticket machine across the system and scanning the card before and after every trip means the journey is covered by the card.

How much is a Pop metro card?

The cards themselves are free to all travellers, but they must be bought with a £10 balance.

How do I use a Pop Metro card?

Once a card has a balance on it, travelling is simple. Either scan the card at ticket barriers at relevant stations, while stations without ticket barriers have yellow scanners which are used by Pop card users. Once the journey has been made, the card will calculate the cheapest fare and only charge that amount.

Where can I get a Pop pay as you go Metro card?

Pop cards can be ordered online through the Nexus ‘buy and apply’ website. Nexus travelshops across the Metro system have now closed, meaning the only way to pick up a Pop card is online.

Where else can Pop cards be used across the North East?

