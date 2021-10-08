The works are set to include gully cleaning, grass cutting, street light checks, mechanical sweeping, litter picking and a clean-up of the roads in the city ahead of the winter period.

Currently, weekday works with lane closures are already underway on parts of the A182 and are set to continue next week on both the A182 and A1231.

Road users in Sunderland are being warned of closures.

The following Sunday (October 17), the A690 will see lane closures between the A19 and Stoneygate from 7am until midday.

There will more road closures in October and November on the A1231, A690 and B1288 and diversions will be in place as well as advance warning signs indicating the dates of any works.

Sunderland City Council' s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, Councillor Claire Rowntree, said: "It remains one of this council’s top priorities to keep investing and maintaining our highways so residents and goods can move around the city easily.

"Twice a year we clean out the gullies, tidy up verges, complete routine maintenance on hundreds of street lights and give the roads a sweep down.

"Completing this work means some lane and road closures so staff can work safely and get all the necessary work done.

"We always aim to minimise any disruption to drivers and carry out this work at times when there is less traffic on the roads."

