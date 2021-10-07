These are the top five most expensive streets within the SR1 postcode area, calculated by average property price.

The most expensive streets within SR1 according to Zoopla

The real estate company have revealed the most costly streets across the UK – so what does that mean in Sunderland?

By Jason Button
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 12:12 pm

Zoopla’s Rich List offers a full rundown of the most expensive streets across the UK while also giving information on more local lists.

These are the top five most expensive streets within the SR1 postcode area, calculated by average property price.

1. 1. Fawcett Street

According to Zoopla, the average price of a property on Fawcett Street is £264,375, making it the most expensive street within the SR1 postcode area.

2. 2. High Street West

The study says the average property price on High Street West is £200,890.

3. 3. Frederick Street

Zoopla suggest the average property price on Frederick Street in Sunniside is £188,094.

4. 4. West Wear Street

The average price of a property on West Wear Street is £150,793 according to the real estate website.

