The most expensive streets within SR1 according to Zoopla

Zoopla’s Rich List offers a full rundown of the most expensive streets across the UK while also giving information on more local lists.
These are the top five most expensive streets within the SR1 postcode area, calculated by average property price.
1. 1. Fawcett Street
According to Zoopla, the average price of a property on Fawcett Street is £264,375, making it the most expensive street within the SR1 postcode area.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. 2. High Street West
The study says the average property price on High Street West is £200,890.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. 3. Frederick Street
Zoopla suggest the average property price on Frederick Street in Sunniside is £188,094.
Photo: Google
4. 4. West Wear Street
The average price of a property on West Wear Street is £150,793 according to the real estate website.
Photo: Google