A full closure will be in place on the road, the B1286 between the Monarch Way roundabout and the Doxford Park Way roundabout on Sunday, January 15.

The closure is necessary to allow the construction team to complete the surfacing. Weather permitting it will be the final road closure on the scheme.

While the road is closed, access to Oak Tree Farm, David Lloyd and Doxford International Business Park will be maintained via a diversion around Silksworth Road and the A690.

Sunderland City Council say the overall project has been carried out to address an anticipated increase in traffic. This in turn is due to the expansion of housing developments in the South Sunderland Growth Area (SSGA) between Ryhope and Doxford Park.

The council’s portfolio holder for Dynamic City, Cllr Kevin Johnston, said: "This road closure to allow for road surfacing is the last on the City Way Widening scheme. This scheme is helping us to develop the necessary infrastructure to support the SSGA as we increase our housing stock.

“I’d like to thank drivers for their patience and understanding throughout the improvement works on City Way.”

