Best-selling author Glenda Young has been announced as the speaker at the Sunderland Antiquarian Society monthly talk.

Get along on Tuesday, January 17 for an event which promises to be full of facts and photos of Old Ryhope.

There will be lots of illustrations of the area and organisers from the Society are expecting it to be ‘fascinating’.

Belle of the Back Streets

Her books have included Belle of the Back Streets and The Tuppenny Child.

Glenda has also built up a following for her popular Coronation Street fan websites. She also writes Riverside, the first weekly soap opera for magazine The People’s Friend.

But next week, you can hear Glenda at the event in the Bethany Hall in the Bede Centre in Ryhope Road, opposite the Antiquarian Society's Heritage Centre.

Philip Curtis, from the Antiquarian Society, said: “The talk is vividly illustrated. Glenda is a leading best-selling author who has written a number of books set in old Ryhope. It should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening.

“The talk starts at 7.30pm and carriages are at 9pm. Doors open 6.40pm and all are welcome. There is disabled access.”

And old photo of Ryhope Co-op store.

Admission is £1 for members and £2 for non-members.

More talks are also planned for the coming months.

Vast archives of Sunderland history

The Ryhope Lodge banner in Ryhope Street South.

Get along to enjoy huge collections of pictures, newspapers, books and much more.

It also has a website with information on the history of Sunderland including a members area with features and photographs. The society now has more than 1,400 members.

The Antiquarian Society, which was founded in 1900, holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by people from the Sunderland area.

To find out more, visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to apply to become a member, email [email protected]

Ryhope School in the mid 1930s.