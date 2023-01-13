News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Acclaimed author Glenda Young to give talk on historic Ryhope at Sunderland event - here's how you can be there

There’s a treat in store for Wearside history lovers next week.

By Chris Cordner
5 minutes ago - 2 min read

Best-selling author Glenda Young has been announced as the speaker at the Sunderland Antiquarian Society monthly talk.

Get along on Tuesday, January 17 for an event which promises to be full of facts and photos of Old Ryhope.

Hide Ad

There will be lots of illustrations of the area and organisers from the Society are expecting it to be ‘fascinating’.

Glenda Young will be the speaker at next Tuesday's Sunderland Antiquarian Society illustrated talk.
Most Popular

Glenda, who is best known for her sagas filled with drama, tragedy and romance, grew up reading books at the old Ryhope Village Library.

Belle of the Back Streets

Hide Ad

Her books have included Belle of the Back Streets and The Tuppenny Child.

Glenda has also built up a following for her popular Coronation Street fan websites. She also writes Riverside, the first weekly soap opera for magazine The People’s Friend.

Hide Ad
Author Glenda Young who will give the illustrated talk at the next meeting of Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
Read More
Sunderland 1973 FA Cup parade: SAFC fan shares 'never-seen-before' cine footage...
Hide Ad

But next week, you can hear Glenda at the event in the Bethany Hall in the Bede Centre in Ryhope Road, opposite the Antiquarian Society's Heritage Centre.

Philip Curtis, from the Antiquarian Society, said: “The talk is vividly illustrated. Glenda is a leading best-selling author who has written a number of books set in old Ryhope. It should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening.

Hide Ad

“The talk starts at 7.30pm and carriages are at 9pm. Doors open 6.40pm and all are welcome. There is disabled access.”

And old photo of Ryhope Co-op store.
Hide Ad

Admission is £1 for members and £2 for non-members.

More talks are also planned for the coming months.

Hide Ad

Vast archives of Sunderland history

As well as its illustrated talks, the Antiquarian Society also welcomes people to its Heritage Centre which is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

Hide Ad
The Ryhope Lodge banner in Ryhope Street South.

Get along to enjoy huge collections of pictures, newspapers, books and much more.

Hide Ad

It also has a website with information on the history of Sunderland including a members area with features and photographs. The society now has more than 1,400 members.

The Antiquarian Society, which was founded in 1900, holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by people from the Sunderland area.

Hide Ad

To find out more, visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to apply to become a member, email [email protected]

Hide Ad
Ryhope School in the mid 1930s.
Ryhope Street.
Sunderland