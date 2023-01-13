The film, called simply Ice Mile, charts a year of training for swimmer Becca Harvey. It will be screened on Thursday, January 26 at The Fire Station.

An ice mile is a one-mile swim under International Ice Swimming Association rules in maximum water temperatures of five degrees Celsius, wearing a standard costume, goggles and swim hat.

The film follows Becca’s progress, coming out of the solitude of lockdowns to being back in the buzz of community swim events as she trains towards her Ice Mile challenge. The film explores grief, healing, community – and the power of cold water swimming.

Becca Harvey just before her ice mile at Loch Insh. Picture by Rachel Sarah.

Becca completed the astonishing swim at Loch Insh in the Scottish Highlands in March 2022, after years of gruelling recovery from a serious car crash. Only 700 people in the world have completed the challenge.

She started open water swimming in January 2018 and it helped her get through PTSD after the accident.

Becca said: “I had bad headaches, fatigue, pain in my legs and arms, like physical symptoms of stress. After years of therapy and medication, nothing worked.

“Open water swimming is like extreme meditation. It triggers your stress response so your mind cannot focus on anything else apart from how cold you are. You lose every other worry.

The documentary about Becca Harvey's ice mile premieres on Thursday, January 26. Picture by Rachel Sarah.

“It’s hard when you’re in there, but then when you get out you remember it gives you the space you need.”

Becca, who swims in the North Sea off Roker, also has two medals under her belt from ice swimming championships.

The premiere of The Ice Mile will be followed by a chat with Becca and film maker Rachel Sarah. A percentage of sales will go to Beach Access North East, a charity promoting social inclusion and independence for disabled people and elderly people.

Becca Harvey's ice mile at Loch Insh helped her to fight PTSD. Picture by Rachel Sarah.

Becca added: “It’s one thing to have a film made about you, but the real icing on the cake is to show it in my hometown at The Fire Station. I want to show people there are more than enough reasons to come and visit Sunderland. I’m proud to be a Mackem.”