RAIL STRIKE: No Metro services between Pelaw and South Hylton on December 16 and 17

The latest industrial action runs across Friday and Saturday. Further walk-outs are scheduled for December 24 and 26 and January 3-4 and 6-7.

Although Metro employees are not involved, there will be an impact on services between Pelaw and South Hylton as that stretch of line is part of the national rail network which is owned and managed by Network Rail. If Network Rail does not have enough people at work to operate signals then train services cannot run.

No Metro services will be running between Pelaw and South Hylton today or tomorrow.

On Christmas Eve, there will be no services Pelaw and South Hylton from 6pm due to the strike. There will also be no services on the Sunderland line on Boxing Day.

Passengers planning on travelling in this area on that date will need to find alternative modes of travel.

Will there be ticket acceptance on local bus routes in the affected area?

For season ticket holders, there will be ticket acceptance on the following buses. Stagecoach: X24,18/18A, 8, 10/11; Gateshead Central Taxis: 558

Will Metro services be affected on the days after the latest strike?

The strike will mean that services between Pelaw and South Hylton will not start until 7am on December 18.

Will the rest of the Metro network be affected?