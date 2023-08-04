News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

More than 450 notices issued to Sunderland drivers in first two weeks of 'bus gate' cameras

Sunderland City Council says 454 warning notices have been issued to vehicle owners after CCTV cameras began monitoring two Sunderland ‘bus gates’.
By Tony Gillan
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 15:15 BST

The cameras are at the bus only sections of Dene Street, Silksworth and Brancepeth Road, Washington. They went ‘live’ on Monday 24 July. Footage from the cameras is reviewed by the council and contraventions of the traffic restrictions can lead to a fine, or Penalty Charge Notice (PCN), of £70.

There has been a “grace period” since they were switched on and owners of vehicles found to have contravening the regulations have been given warning notices.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Silksworth camera has generated 317 warning notices, issued to vehicle owners in the first 10 days of its operation. The Washington camera has generated 137, issued to vehicle owners over the same period.

The Washington camera has generated has generated 137 warning notices issued to vehicle owners in the first 10 days of its operation.The Washington camera has generated has generated 137 warning notices issued to vehicle owners in the first 10 days of its operation.
The Washington camera has generated has generated 137 warning notices issued to vehicle owners in the first 10 days of its operation.
Most Popular

The council says enforcement at both bus gates is now scheduled to begin from midnight on Sunday 13 August.

The cameras are the first “buses only” enforcement cameras to be used by the council under national legislation. Local authorities across the country have been adopting enforcement powers to issue fines (PCNs) to vehicles which break traffic restrictions, such as driving in bus lanes and through bus gate restrictions.

The £70 PCN can be discounted to £35 if paid within 21 days. Alternatively the driver may appeal against the proposed PCN.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A third camera is due to be installed in Holmeside in Sunderland city centre later this year. This camera will only go live when a wider regeneration scheme is complete.

The Silksworth camera has generated 317 warning notices issued to vehicle owners in the first 10 days of its operation.The Silksworth camera has generated 317 warning notices issued to vehicle owners in the first 10 days of its operation.
The Silksworth camera has generated 317 warning notices issued to vehicle owners in the first 10 days of its operation.

Both locations have had restrictions for some years. The Traffic Regulation order (TRO) for Silksworth was introduced in 2018, while the Washington restriction began in 2012.

Income generated by the fines brought about by the cameras can only be used for further works on highways, public transport and environmental projects.

Read More
Cameras to enforce 'bus gate' rules in Sunderland, including new Holmeside traff...

As with parking restrictions, if a driver disagrees with the notice an appeals process is in place. Full details are included on notices issued to vehicle owners.

The new enforcement does not cover speeding offences monitored by cameras which remain with Northumbria Police and the Northumbria Safer Roads Initiative (NSRI).

However, there are still calls for clarity over the legal standing of “bus gates”.

Related topics:Sunderland City CouncilCCTVSunderlandWashington