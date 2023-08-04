The cameras are at the bus only sections of Dene Street, Silksworth and Brancepeth Road, Washington. They went ‘live’ on Monday 24 July. Footage from the cameras is reviewed by the council and contraventions of the traffic restrictions can lead to a fine, or Penalty Charge Notice (PCN), of £70.

There has been a “grace period” since they were switched on and owners of vehicles found to have contravening the regulations have been given warning notices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Silksworth camera has generated 317 warning notices, issued to vehicle owners in the first 10 days of its operation. The Washington camera has generated 137, issued to vehicle owners over the same period.

The Washington camera has generated has generated 137 warning notices issued to vehicle owners in the first 10 days of its operation.

The council says enforcement at both bus gates is now scheduled to begin from midnight on Sunday 13 August.

The cameras are the first “buses only” enforcement cameras to be used by the council under national legislation. Local authorities across the country have been adopting enforcement powers to issue fines (PCNs) to vehicles which break traffic restrictions, such as driving in bus lanes and through bus gate restrictions.

The £70 PCN can be discounted to £35 if paid within 21 days. Alternatively the driver may appeal against the proposed PCN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third camera is due to be installed in Holmeside in Sunderland city centre later this year. This camera will only go live when a wider regeneration scheme is complete.

The Silksworth camera has generated 317 warning notices issued to vehicle owners in the first 10 days of its operation.

Both locations have had restrictions for some years. The Traffic Regulation order (TRO) for Silksworth was introduced in 2018, while the Washington restriction began in 2012.

Income generated by the fines brought about by the cameras can only be used for further works on highways, public transport and environmental projects.

As with parking restrictions, if a driver disagrees with the notice an appeals process is in place. Full details are included on notices issued to vehicle owners.