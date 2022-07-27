Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are taking part in a further day of nationwide strike action today, Wednesday (July 27) in an ongoing row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Commuters faced three days of travel disruption in June during the most recent dispute between the union, train companies and Network Rail.

Although Metro staff are not part of the strike, the shutdown of tracks managed by striking workers will affect services on parts of the network.

Metro stations across the region were deserted.

No Metro services will be running between Pelaw and South Hylton until 7am on Thursday, July 28.

Pictures show Metro stations across the region including South Hylton, Seaburn, East Boldon and Fellgate deserted as the tracks shutdown.

Only around one in five trains are running today, on around half the network, with some areas having no trains all day.

East Boldon was empty earlier this morning.

Passengers were urged to only travel by train if they must, and, if it is necessary, to allow extra time and check when their last train will depart.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train companies have not offered us anything new. RMT will continue to negotiate in good faith but we will not be bullied or cajoled by anyone.”

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, added: “Despite our best efforts to find a breakthrough, I’m afraid there will be more disruption for passengers this week as the RMT seems hell-bent on continuing their political campaigning, rather than compromising and agreeing a deal for their members.”

A quiet Seaburn Metro station.

An empty platform at Pallion.

Fellgate was also deserted.