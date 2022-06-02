Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As thousands of music fans are expected to arrive in Sunderland for the Ed Sheeran concerts at the Stadium of Light on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, the council is reminding people to plan their journeys.

Ahead of the influx of visitors, Sunderland City Council, Sunderland AFC, Nexus and bus companies are putting event travel and transport plans in place.

The plans will see extra Metro and bus services available, with a traffic management system in place for the afternoon and evenings to avoid over-congestion on public transport or on the roads.

There are also privately run car parks that will all be a comfortable walking distance away from the Stadium of Light, as well as a 'park and walk' system from Sunderland Enterprise Park with access from main road routes into the city.

The key drop-off and pick-up point for car passengers is Dame Dorothy Street’s west-bound carriageway. This is sign-posted for drivers entering the city centre.

Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, Councillor Linda Williams said: "We're all looking forward to welcoming music fans from across the city, the region and the country as major concerts return to the Stadium of Light.

Anyone heading to the Stadium of Light to see Ed Sheeran is advised to plan their journey in advance. Picture: John Lamparski/Getty Images.

"Our city centre has lots to offer with shops, cafes, bars and restaurants all open, so people can arrive early, enjoy some time in the city and then walk over to the stadium.

"We want everyone to enjoy themselves so our advice to concert-goers is plan your journey.

"Travelling by public transport can avoid the stress of driving, but if you are using the car please plan your route and remember that you can’t park or pick up at the stadium as the surrounding roads will be closed for the concerts."

The best routes into the city for motorists are signposted with temporary traffic signs, with drivers advised to switch off sat navs and follow the signs.

Vehicles travelling from the south are advised to take the A1018 and A690 exits from the A19 and drop people off in the city centre or at Dame Dorothy Street, the main drop-off and pick-up point, with the Stadium of Light a short walk away.

Because of the closure of Keir Hardie Way, vehicles from the north and west are advised to use Sunderland Enterprise Park - accessible via the A1231 Wessington Way, this is the event's main Park and Walk site.

Public parking is not available in the stadium complex as the roads immediately surrounding the Stadium of Light in the Sheepfolds area will be closed – therefore vehicle pick up and drop offs immediately outside the stadium are not possible.