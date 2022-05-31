Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans are counting down the hours until showtime and the Stadium of Light is preparing for its first concerts in three years on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4.

It’s nearly time for the city to welcome the chart-topping singer and songwriter to Sunderland, and here is some helpful information about the concert experience to make your night run more smoothly.

How can I get to the Stadium of Light?

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although roads surrounding the Stadium will be closed throughout the afternoon of both concerts, the venue is just a short walk from the city centre, where plenty of parking is available.

The SOL is also served by two Metro stations – St Peter’s and Stadium Of Light. Sunderland and Park Lane stations can also be found in the city centre.

Ticket holders with blue, orange, platinum, green or pink entry tickets should use St Peter’s Metro station while those with purple, red or yellow entry tickets should alight at the Stadium of Light station.

Taxis will be dropping concert-goers off along Wearmouth Street and Monk Street while post-concert pick ups will only be available from the city centre.

Ed Sheeran performs during The BRIT Awards in February, 2022. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.

A Park-and-Walk scheme will also be taking place across the two days. This will be based at Sunderland Enterprise Park. Residential streets around the stadium will also be subject to parking permit restrictions.

How will tickets work?

The Stadium of Light is reminding ticket holders to arrive on the day with a fully-charged phone, and that e-tickets must be downloaded ahead of arrival at the venue on gig night.

These online tickets will then e scanned at the relevant entry points.

Scanning tickets, travel and stage times: All you need to know about Ed Sheeran's two Stadium of Light shows. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

What are the set times for Ed Sheeran’s shows at the Stadium of Light?

The Friday and Saturday nights will both see the same schedule, the Stadium of Light said. Timings are approximate and subject to change on the day.

2pm – Courtyard open for green entry tickets only. This is found outside the east stand of the Stadium of Light

4pm – Stadium doors open to all ticket holders

6pm – 6:30pm – DYLAN, first support act

7pm – 7:45pm – Maisie Peters, second support act