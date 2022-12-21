This will come as a welcome relief to people needing to grab some last-minute gifts as well as supporters looking to attend Boxing Days’s fixture when the Black Cats will be hosting Blackburn Rovers in a 12.30pm kick off at the Stadium of Light.

The line between Pelaw and Park Lane was originally due to be closed on these dates due to the effects of the National Rail strike.

The welcome news is part of a revised travel programme for the Tyne and Wear Metro, buses, Shields Ferry and rail which have all been released ahead of Christmas and a number of strikes.

Below is a full rundown of changes to schedules over the festive period.

Metro:

Christmas Eve On Christmas Eve, there's a normal Saturday service until about 6.00pm (about 2.30pm between Pelaw and Park Lane) and then an hourly service (30 minutes between Pelaw and South Gosforth).

Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25) – No service

Services begin to return to normal in the new year

Boxing Day On Boxing Day, there's a revised weekday service from about 8.00am - 8.00pm (about 6.30pm between Pelaw and Park Lane).

Tuesday, December 27 (bank holiday) – Metro services will run to a weekday timetable, but without additional trains at peak times

Wednesday, December 28 - Friday, December 30 – Metro services will run to a weekday timetable, with additional trains at peak times

New Year’s Eve (Saturday, December 31) – A normal Saturday service will run until about 10pm, then every 30 minutes (15 minutes between Pelaw and South Gosforth)

New Year’s Day (Sunday, January 1) – No service

Monday, January 2 (bank holiday) – Metro will run a weekday timetable, but without additional trains at peak times

Metros services in Sunderland between Park Lane and South Hylton have been suspended since last month after flooding destroyed an electrical substation.

Repairs are not scheduled to be completed until the New Year, but Metro operator Nexus has confirmed a bus replacement service – the X901 – will run while the route is out of action.

Buses:

Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) – Go North East, Stagecoach and most Arriva routes will run a Saturday service. Buses will run until about 6pm, then a reduced service until 7.30pm, when most services will finish

Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25) – No service

Boxing Day (Monday, December 26) – Stagecoach will run some daytime services, with additional services paid for by Nexus

Tuesday, December 27 (bank holiday) – Stagecoach and Go North East will operate a Sunday service, Arriva will operate a bank holiday service

Wednesday, December 28 – Normal service

Thursday, December 29 – Friday, December 30 – Go North East, Stagecoach and most Arriva services will run a Saturday service

New Year’s Eve (Saturday, December 31) – Go North East, Stagecoach and most Arriva routes will run a Saturday service until about 6pm, then reduced services until 7.30pm, when most bus services will finish

New Year’s Day (Sunday, January 1) – No service

Monday, January 2 (bank holiday) – Stagecoach and Go North East will operate a Sunday service, Arriva will operate a bank holiday service

More details of Christmas and New Year services can be found on the Arriva, Go North East and Stagecoach websites.

A strike by bus drivers on Go North East routes had been scheduled to take place between December 19 – 25, but this was called off following successful talks between transport bosses and union chiefs.

Shields Ferry:

Passengers who want to cross the Tyne by boat are reminded there will be changes to usual timetables, with the service unavailable at times.

Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) – There will be a normal Friday service, with the last ferry from South Shields at 6.15pm, and from North Shields at 6.30pm

Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25) – No service

Boxing Day (Monday, December 26) – Ferry services will operate to a normal Sunday timetable

Tuesday, December 27 (bank holiday) – Friday, December 30 – The ferry will run to a normal timetable

New Year’s Eve (Saturday, December 31) – There will be a normal Saturday service, with the last ferry from South Shields at 6.15pm, and from North Shields at 6.30pm

New Years Day (Sunday, January 1) – No service

Monday, January 2 (bank holiday) – The ferry will run to a normal timetable, with the first crossing from South Shields at 6.45am and the last crossing back from North Shields at 8pm

Rail (Northern train services between Newcastle and Sunderland):

Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) – Northern will operate normal services on Christmas Eve with a reduced timetable from 7pm

Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25) – No service

Boxing Day (Monday, December 26) – No service

Tuesday, December 27 (bank holiday) – Friday, December 30 – Northern will run a normal weekday service

New Year’s Eve (Saturday, December 31) – Normal service with a reduced timetable from 7pm

Monday, January 2 (bank holiday) – Northern will run a normal weekday service

In the run up to Christmas, rail chiefs had warned passengers Sunderland station would face a series of partial or total closures on select days, meaning anyone travelling between Sunderland and Newcastle would need to use the Tyne and Wear Metro and to or from St Peters or Park Lane stations.

But transport bosses later u-turned on their original decision, following a backlash from leaders and traders in the city.