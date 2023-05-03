The services run from Sunderland’s Park Lane Interchange, through to Washington, then on to Stanley and back.

A company tweet said that: “From Sunday 14 May, service 8 will start running every 30 minutes again, following staffing improvements.”

Currently the service, which is known as the “Country Ranger” route, only runs every hour, seven days a week. The new timetable will see the service running every half-hour, six days a week, but it will still only operate hourly on Sundays.

Destinations on the number 8 and 8A route, travelling in the Stanley to Sunderland direction, include the following stops:

Beamish Museum, Grange Villa, Pelton, Chester-le-Street, Rickleton, Harraton, Glebe, Washington, Waterview Park, Teal Farm, Castletown (8) and Hylton Riverside Park (8) or Hastings Hill (8A) and Sunderland Royal Hospital (8A).

