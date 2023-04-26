Lloyds and NatWest announced plans in March 2023 to shut 81 branches across the UK. But concerns have been expressed that the closures will leave many unable to access a physical branch, particularly the vulnerable.

Major banks have announced various waves of branch closures over the last couple of years. Barclays has just confirmed that its branch in the Galleries shopping centre in Washington will close this summer.

If the Fulwell closure goes ahead as planned on July 20, Sunderland will have just three Lloyds branches: Fawcett Street, The Galleries and Newbottle Street in Houghton.

Local resident Andy Stafford and Richard Beck, chair of the Fulwell and Sea Road Traders Association, are heading the campaign to save the branch.

The campaign to save the Sea Road Lloyds has been led by Fulwell resident Andy Stafford, who is urging residents to back it.

He said: “If Lloyds Bank is to carry out its promise and close the Sea Road branch then it would have a devastating impact on the lives of hundreds of residents.

“Many people in Fulwell still rely on the bank to manage their finances, especially the vulnerable and those who aren’t used to using apps and computers.

“Not only that, but it is also one of the bedrocks of our local high street, with visitors often going on to visit local stores and cafes.

"If the bank closes it’ll be a massive loss to the Fulwell community.

“That’s why we’re calling on residents to join us and stand up for our community. Already we’ve had over 400 signatures and the more people that get behind it, the more chance we have of saving this vital local asset.”

Richard Beck, chair of the Fulwell and Sea Road Traders Association, said: “Several members of the Sea Road Traders Association bank at Lloyds, the last remaining bank in Sunderland North.

“It will be a blow to all of us if the bank closes. I have written to Lloyds asking them to reconsider the closure or run a reduced service from Fulwell Community Library and am awaiting an answer.”

