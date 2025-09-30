Metro services suspended due to overhead cable damage

Trains are currently suspended on parts of the Tyne & Wear Metro due to damaged cables discovered overnight.

A statement from operators Nexus on social media said: “Due to damage to the overhead line in the West Jesmond area no trains are running in the following locations: No trains are running between Regent Centre to South Hylton.

LDRS

“No trains are running between Four Lane Ends to South Shields. These are in both directions.

“Ticket acceptance on local bus services has been arranged with Go North East, Stagecoach and Arriva.”

The suspension has also impacted on other Metro services.

The statement on social media added: “Metro trains are operating in the following areas, however this is not to usual Metro frequency or timetable.

“Regent Centre to the Airport is operating to an approximate 15 minute service as is Four Lane Ends to St James.

“We will provide further updates as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”