Sunderland trampoline centre springs back to life

A Sunderland trampoline park which closed unexpectedly is bouncing back under new ownership.

Gravity Force, on the Sunrise Enterprise Park, shut its doors in August.

Now it has been taken over by Super Tramp, a leading manufacturer of trampolines headquartered in Devon, and will reopen this week - creating 30 new jobs

The firm, which is owned by Jet Sports Limited, introduced the first garden trampoline to the UK back in 1983, but it wasn’t until 2016 that the company spotted a gap in the market, supplying businesses looking to capitalise on the growing popularity of trampolining parks.

The company has since supplied products and parts to several parks across the country and opened its own trampoline park in Plymouth. Now, Super Tramp is getting set to open its second site in the North East.

Director at Jet Sports Ltd Mark Schofield said: “We are delighted to be opening the doors to Super Tramp Sunderland next Thursday.

“We know a gap was left when Gravity Force closed earlier this year, and we’re delighted to be able to fill it. We’ll be offering the same fun-filled activities, with many of the lovely staff, who sadly lost their jobs, having been approached to join us.

“Hopefully, that means we will offer the same excellent customer experience that people were used to as well as an excellent facility for all the family to enjoy.”

“We’ve looked at a number of sites, as we’re looking to expand Super Tramp, and Sunderland came to our attention.

“It’s a great city, and there certainly seemed to be a local customer base building, so we’d love to see them come to use our facility and make this a big success.”