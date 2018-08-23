Sunderland trampoline park closes with immediate effect

A Sunderland trampoline park has closed unexpectedly.

A statement on the Facebook page for Gravity Force on the Sunrise Enterprise Park in Ferryboat Lane reads: "Regretfully, we must inform you that Gravity Force Sunderland Ltd ceased trading at the close of business 22nd August 2018.

"With regard to pre-paid bookings please contact as-team@drpartners.com for further assistance.

"At this time we would like to thank all customers for your support over the last few years."

Hundreds of people have commented on the post.

The Echo contacted Gravity Force, where a member of staff confirmed the closure but said there was no-one available from management to comment.

Gravity Force centres in Camberley and St Albans are still open.

Gravity Force Sunderland began recruiting in January 2016, when managing director Richard Simpson said: "We secured planning permission for the 24,355 sqft site towards the end of 2015 and have been working hard with our park development team to transform what has previously been an industrial warehouse into the ultimate adventure playground.

"The park will feature one of the UK’s largest main courts, with over 60 interconnected trampolines, two giant tumble tracks, two basketball slam dunk lanes, three performance trampolines, our new video/photo booth trampoline, a huge pit containing over 5,000 cubes of cushiony soft foam and an extreme dodgeball court.

"There will also be a fully featured cafe with a mezzanine overlooking the courts.

“Sunderland is set to be one of our most innovative and exciting parks. We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing a huge new sporting facility to the local community that can be used by all participants of all ages.

"We have done a lot of research into the demographics of the area and we think there will be a lot of demand for a facility like this,” he said.

“There is one in Durham but there is nothing like it in the Sunderland, Newcastle or Gateshead areas, so we think there is real capacity for it.”

The new park was expected to generate up to 40 jobs.