'A sad loss to Sunderland as a whole' - 11 things you said about shock closure of Gravity Force

Families have reacted to the sudden closure of a trampoline park in Sunderland.

Dozens were left shocked when Gravity Force, on the Sunrise Enterprise Park, Ferryboat Lane, shut without warning yesterday.

The centre posted a message on its public Facebook page shortly before 10.30am to confirm the news, and thanked customers for their support.

It said: "Regretfully, we must inform you that Gravity Force Sunderland Ltd ceased trading at the close of business August 22, 2018.

"With regard to pre-paid bookings please contact as-team@drpartners.com for further assistance."

More than 1,400 people have commented on the post, expressing their disappointment at the closure and asking for more information.

Richard Simpson, managing director of Gravity Force.

Gravity Force, which also has parks in St Albans and Camberley, started recruiting in the city in January 2016. It is thought that the Wearside centre created around 40 jobs.

Many of you took to the Sunderland Echo Facebook page to share your experiences of trips to the centre, offer sympathies to members of staff and ask questions about what's going to happen next.

A staff member from Gravity Force in Sunderland confirmed the closure to the Echo yesterday, but added that no one from management was available to comment.

Here's what you had to say about the story on social media:

Charlie Katherine: "Gravity Force and Jeneration Dance & Fitness are a one off and there is nowhere else that can offer such an amazing place for families to go."

Andy Van Ouzman: "Very sad news and the jokes are in very bad taste - there are people's jobs, families and livelihoods seriously affected here and some think that is something to make fun of! Feel so sorry for everybody employed there especially and hope they find new jobs quickly but also a sad loss to Sunderland as a whole. Just Infinity Air now left in Durham."

Steven Logan: "Wish them all the very best, such a shame it’s closed it was good fun."

Rochelle Scott: "Gutted this has ended such lovely staff there and our fitness family feel sorry for all the staff and Jeneration Dance losing their jobs."

Jock Harrison: "Its an up and down game for businesses these days!"

Marie Markham: "My grandchildren have monthly passes and love going to Gravity Force it will be a big miss."

Allwyn Foster: "I'm disappointed as my grandsons enjoyed it and there's not a lot on [in] this area."

Samantha Foster: "There was nothing like this in Sunderland area and being a Gravity Git member it was amazing, not only has it put the staff out of jobs but also robbed my amazing instructor of a studio and left her with lots of classes and loyal customers with no where to teach them."

Lisa Michelle Dunn: "Feel awfully sorry for staff they were lovely and they have bills to pay without silly people making nasty comments, no job is safe these days so take into account it could be yourself receiving this news."

Lyndsey Lowson: "It's awful we loved it there. Booked it just last night. Went over for our session this morning and I felt so sorry for the poor lad stood in car park having to tell everyone."

Irene Anne Franciosi: "Very sad, something else closing and job losses not to mention good people losing their money, shocking and sad. I hope the staff find jobs quickly."