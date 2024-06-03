Sunderland pillar box's latest knitted creation marks D-Day anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The woolly platoon is led by Monty himself. Picture by Lucy Thompson.

A Sunderland pillar box is displaying its own unique commemoration of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

A knitted depiction of the June 6, 1944 Normandy Landings, a crucial moment of World War Two, has been placed over the pillar box at Chester Road Post Office by "yarn bombers".

It shows a platoon of British soldiers and a tank, led by Field Marshall Montgomery himself. The creation is delighting passers-by.

The Echo understands it is the work of knitters at West Community Centre next door to the post office, but is yet to confirm this.

The pillar box has become something of a tourist attraction. Previous knitwork there has marked Christmas, Easter, Remembrance Day and Halloween.