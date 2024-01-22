Sunderland pedestrian struck in collision involving police car

Police confirm that one of the vehicles was theirs

An image from the scene.

Northumbria Police are appealing for information after one of their cars was involved with a collision that led to a pedestrian being struck.

The incident led to a section of Hylton Road, close to Pallion Health Centre, being closed to traffic.

Buses and other vehicles were diverted. The cause of the crash is yet to be established.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 11.50am on Saturday (January 20), we were alerted to a collision in the Sunderland area involving a police vehicle.

“The police vehicle was travelling along Hylton Road when, for reasons yet to be established, it collided with a car which has then struck a pedestrian on the nearby pavement. Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported.