Former Pallion Inn could be used again - but not as a pub

The Wear Tavern, formerly the Pallion Inn, is in a sad state.

The owners of a former pub, which has stood derelict for years and been subjected to vandalism, say they will apply to turn it into flats and a community asset.

What was previously the Wear Tavern in Pallion Road, probably better remembered as the Pallion Inn, is concerning nearby residents who say the building has become a dangerous eyesore.

The ground floor is an open shell. It is boarded up and windows have been broken. Recently the empty building had black paint thrown over it.

At a meeting on February 23, 2023 Sunderland City Council voted 43 to 26 against acquiring and redeveloping the property.

The pub was recently vandalised with paint.

Land Registry still names the pub's registered owners as Kent-based Sundridge Park Properties Ltd, and that it was "last sold for £180,000 on 23 March 2023."

However, Sunderland-based Spire Property Group say they acquired the premises "almost three months ago with the aim to modernise the building and make it habitable again."

When it was trading, the ground floor of the building was the pub, while the first floor was residential and usually occupied by the pub's manager.

Spire is applying to convert the first floor into flats. The ground floor would require "change of use" permission from Sunderland City Council, with a gymnasium, dance academy and day care centre among the possible community assets mooted by Spire.

Director of Spire, Ali Khan, told the Echo: "We have applied for planning application to convert upstairs in to self contained modern apartments to fill the gap in the housing market as there is a shortage of houses in the region.

"For the downstairs, we are aiming to apply for change of use, as the building has lost its value to be traded as a pub, into something which will be a good asset to the community; perhaps a gymnasium, dance academy, day care centre etc.

Recently we started some external structural repairs including roof, guttering, drain pipes etc. But unfortunately the building has been a target of vandalism where black paint was thrown all around the building.

The current condition of the former Wear Tavern on Pallion Road.

"It is saddening as well as discouraging when we are trying our best to revive the building into something really productive and resourceful for the community.

"But some short-sighted people do something like this out of spite and mischief and try to jeopardise the ongoing works by the acts of vandalism.

"We have raised a formal police complaint and have suspects as well who caused it.