Dance and wellbeing 'prescriptions' to beat loneliness in East Durham

The classes are in Horden and Easington

Nuvo Wellbeing’s Active Advantage class.

A “prescription” of dancing and wellbeing classes is helping combat social isolation in County Durham.

Run by Nuvo Wellbeing and funded by believe housing, around 40 people from Horden and Easington will benefit from the Active Advantage Social Prescribing and Volunteering Programme.

GPs and social care workers will prescribe activities and sessions in their communities to improve their wellbeing, such as dancercise classes and fitness groups.

This includes Active Advantage classes, where people of all ages and abilities take part in a mix of aerobics and jazz steps sessions to increase their fitness while having fun.

People in Horden and Easington can also sign up for the classes without being prescribed by their GP or social care worker.

At least six people taking part in the classes will have the chance to complete a Level 2 seated dance and exercise training course and take up volunteering opportunities, improving their employability skills.

Nuvo Wellbeing’s Active Advantage classes take place at Horden Youth and Community Centre every Thursday, from 2pm until 2.45pm, and at Easington Welfare Hall every Monday, from 1pm.

The Active Advantage scheme was supported by believe housing’s community investment programme. A £9,940 grant from the organisation’s Revenue Community Grant helped deliver the classes in Horden and Easington.

Natalie Jones, project and communications manager for Nuvo Wellbeing, said: “Thanks to the support from believe housing, Nuvo is delighted to bring the joy of dance back to Easington and Horden, where our journey began 15 years ago.

“The Active Advantage programme marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing wellbeing through partnerships with others in our community.

"We are thrilled to offer free weekly dance sessions, training, and volunteer opportunities to residents, ensuring that physical activity and wellbeing become accessible to all."

Kimberley Batey, community investment coordinator for believe housing, said: “We are committed to providing a positive change to the communities that we serve.

"So we were delighted to provide funding for Nuvo Wellbeing’s classes in Horden and Easington, as these will provide people in the area the chance to get moving, meet like-minded people and improve their overall wellbeing.”