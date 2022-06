The town has certainly changed since these photos were taken in the early 1970s.

We have got John Street, Bridge Street, Blandford Street, Holmeside and Fawcett Street.

There are photos of Pallion Road, Bedford Street and Crowtree Road and they all come to us courtesy of Bill Hawkins from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Take a look and see if there is a scene which brings back memories for you.

1. Back to 74 Vine Place in 1974. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

2. Bedford Street A lorry blocking the road in Bedford Street in 1973. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

3. Crowtree Road A fire at Bergs in Crowtree Road in 1971. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

4. Pallion Road Take a look at Pallion Road in 1974. Photo: Bill Hawkins.