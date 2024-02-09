Sunderland named among 'least romantic' places in Britain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The survey concludes that Sunderland is among the 'least romantic' places in the country, despite scenes like the one on the right, captured this morning on Ryhope Beach.

In the run-up to Valentine's Day, Sunderland has been named as "the North East’s least romantic city".

Commissioners of a survey say the evidence for this is that, each month in the city, only 107 online searches per 10,000 are to look for a "romantic getaway", although the term is not defined.

The findings were sent to the Echo, but did not say where Sunderland came nationally; although London was named as the Britain's least romantic place with only 27 searches, followed by Birmingham on 74 and Leeds on 75.

The most romantic place, apparently, is Lincoln on 359 followed by Worcester on 301. Tenth and top in the North East is Darlington on 253.

The survey did not elaborate on how Wearsiders preferring to spend time in their own city bore any correlation with being the "least romantic". The conclusion of the survey is that taking so-called "staycations" is a positive thing.

The research was carried out by a Cheshire-based company - which sells UK holidays.

Zak Ali from Together Travel claimed: “There’s no better way to woo your loved one than taking them away somewhere special.

“With the rise of hybrid and stay-at-home working, it’s now more important than ever to spend time with a loved one somewhere fresh.

“Why just spend Valentine's Day celebrating your other half when you can push the boat out and have a couple of days in paradise?”

Among Zak's "top tips for finding the perfect romantic getaway location" are that "Concierge teams can arrange exclusive tours, private chefs, and other bespoke services tailored to your preferences."