13 Sunderland gifts to buy the special Mackem in your life this Valentine's Day

Here's a rundown of some gift ideas if you're after some inspiration.
1. Valentine's Menu, The Botanist
Sunderland's new The Botanist in Keel Square is running a Valentine's Day special with a sharing menu for two priced £60. It includes options such as camembert and sharing kebab. Make a reservation at thebotanistuk.com
2. Valentine's at home, Fat Unicorn
If you want to enjoy Valentine's at home without the hassle of cooking, Fat Unicorn at Mackie's Corner are selling pre-prepared meals with full reheating and plating instructions. It's available for collection on Feb 14/16/17 and is priced from £22.50 per person. Order in store or email [email protected]
3. Sunderland themed gifts
For a wide range of Sunderland-themed gifts, from coasters and mugs, to prints and cards make sure to head along to the Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens shop. There's also some great Sun'Lun-themed merchandises at Pop Recs in High Street West.
4. Valentine's treat box, The Trainline
The Trainline in Seaburn is selling Valentine's treat boxes including four shortbread biscuits, two cake hearts, one heart cakesicle, one covered Oreo and a large love coupon with a surprise inside. Message them on their social media pages to order.