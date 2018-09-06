Sunderland murder victim named as One Stop shop worker Joan Hoggett

Police have named the shop worker killed in a late night stabbing at her Sunderland store.

Joan Hoggett, 62, of the Grindon area of Sunderland, died following an incident at the One Stop Shop, on Sea Road in Fulwell.

At 10.41pm last night, Northumbria Police were called to the shop and found Joan with serious injuries that were consistent with a stabbing.

She was taken to hospital, but sadly died from her injuries.

The force say her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police have launched an investigation into Joan’s death, which officers are treating as a murder.

A 19-year-old male, who does not reside in the immediate vicinity of where the incident occurred, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Officers are still establishing the circumstances behind the isolated incident.

A large police presence has been seen in the area today to carry out enquiries and reassure members of the public.

Police have also cordoned off Roker Park and Cornthwaite Park as part of their inquiries.

They are to be remained cordoned off for the foreseeable future and the public are asked to avoid those areas if possible.

Superintendent Paul Milner, of Northumbria Police, said: “I would like to pass on my sincere condolences to Joan’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“My message to the community is clear; we believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.

"One man has been arrested in connection with Joan’s murder and is assisting police with their enquiries.

“Sea Road will be opened but a number of cordons remain in place, and as a result, I would like to thank residents and local businesses for their patience and cooperation. Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to a nearby officer, and a police presence will remain in the area overnight.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Sea Road, Roker Park and Cornthwaite Park areas at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 935 050918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11