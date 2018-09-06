Murder investigation launched after woman, 62, dies from 'stabbing' injuries in Sunderland

A teenager has been arrested following the death of a woman in Sunderland.

Officers from Northumbira Police were called to an address in Sea Road, at 10.41pm last night.

Sea Road, Sunderland, is closed off, following the death of a woman.

A 62-year-old woman was found with serious injuries that were consistent with a stabbing, she was taken to hospital but sadly died from her injures.

The death is being treated as murder. A19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

A police spokesman said: "This is thought to be an isolated incident and here is not thought to be any wider threat to the public."

An increased police presence may be seen in the area as officers carry out inquiries and offer reassurance in the community.

Police at the scene in Sea Road, Sunderland.

Sea Road is closed in both directions with Mere Knolls Road to the junction with Marshall Street.

The public are advised to avoid the area.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Sea Road area at the time of the incident, or who thinks they saw anything suspicious, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 101 quoting reference 935 050918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.