Parks sealed off after murder investigation launched in Sunderland

Two parks are cordoned off as police carry out searches following the death of a woman.

A murder investigation has been launched after officers were called to an address on Sea Road in Sunderland at 10.41pm last night.

Roker Park is sealed off in connection with the murder investigation.

A 62-year-old woman was found with serious injuries that were consistent with a stabbing. She was taken to hospital, but sadly died from her injuries.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Today both Roker Park in Roker Park Road, Sunderland and Cornthwaite Park in Whitbrurn Bents Road, are sealed off.

Police in Cornthwaite Park, Whitburn.

A police spokesman said: "Both parks are sealed off in connection with the ongoing murder investigation."

An eyewitness said: "I drove past Cornthwaite Park this morning and there's a police car parked in the entrance.

"Nobody can get in, there was a lot of officers in the area too."