Sunderland man at centre of murder probe ‘appears to have taken his own life’, inquest hears

A Sunderland man at the centre of a murder probe ‘appears to have taken his own life’, a coroner has told.

An inquest into the death of Alan Martin opened at Sunderland Coroners Court at Sunderland Civic Centre today.

Police in Shrewsbury Crescent last week.

Alan Martin, 53, from Gardiner Square, Grindon, was found dead at the home of his wife Kay Martin in Shrewsbury Crescent, Humbledon, last Thursday evening.

Kay Martin was also found dead at the home after police received a report of concern for a woman.

Northumbria Police launched a murder investigation into Kay’s death, but say they believe there to be no third party involvement in Alan’s death and they are not looking for any other suspects.

Flowers were left at the scene and tributes have been paid to Kay Martin by her friends and family.

At the inquest, coroner’s officer Vicky Ross confirmed that Alan Martin died on Friday, September 21.

A post-mortem was carried out on Sunday, September 23.

Police outside the house in Shrewsbury Crescent on Thursday.

Senior coroner Derek Winter said: “Mr Martin appeared to have killed himself but formal cause of death is yet to be confirmed.”

The inquest was adjourned until Wednesday, March 20, next year.

An inquest into the death of Kay Martin was also opened and adjourned today.

Forensic teams gathered evidence at the address over the weekend, with inquiries carried out to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Anyone with information surrounding the deaths is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1071 200918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.