'She was a lovely, caring girl' - tributes paid to Sunderland murder victim Kay Martin

A Sunderland murder victim has been described as a "lovely, caring girl" by her devastated family.

Care worker Kay Martin, 49, and her husband Alan Martin, a 53-year-old bricklayer, were found dead at a house in Shrewsbury Crescent, in the Humbledon area, last Thursday.

Floral tributes left outside the house in Shrewsbury Crescent in which the bodies of Alan Martin and Kay Martin were found.

Northumbria Police have started a murder investigation into Kay's death, but say they believe there to be no third party involvement in Alan's death and they are not looking for any other suspects.

Inquests into the deaths of the couple are due to formally open later this week.

A member of Kay's family has now paid tribute to her, saying: "She was a lovely, caring girl from a big family and we're all absolutely devastated at what's happened.

"She was a fun, bubbly person and a beautiful lady, we're all heartbroken, particularly her sister Jackie who she was very close to.

"Her dad was living in sheltered accommodation and has been in frail health, she was devoted to him."

Police were first called out to reports of a woman in distress at the house but found the bodies of both.

Police outside the house in Shrewsbury Crescent.

Police said that Mr Martin's address was Gardiner Square, in Grindon, two miles away.

One resident on the small square of around 20 houses said: "I had no idea he was living here, if he was it can only have been for a very short space of time."

Floral tributes were left in the front garden of the semi detached house where the couple were found.

And heartbroken friends and relatives paid tribute to Kay on Facebook.

Sandra Maddison wrote: "Beautiful lady, with a beautiful family. Thinking of you all, at this sad time."

Yvonne Worthy posted: "Our beautiful cousin fly high with the angels RIP Kay."

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Bond of Northumbria Police said: "This is a tragic case which has resulted in the deaths of Alan Martin and Kay Martin.

"'I would like to pass on our sincere condolences to the family and specialist officers are on hand to offer any support they need.

"A report will now be prepared for the coroner.

"I know what impact incidents such as this can have for any community.

"I would like to thank residents living in the area for their patience and cooperation and offer reassurance that this was an isolated incident - and there is no wider threat to the public."