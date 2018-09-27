Inquest opened into death of Sunderland murder victim Kay Martin

An inquest has been opened into the death of a woman found dead at a house in Sunderland.

Kay Martin, 49, was found at her home in Shrewsbury Crescent, Humbledon, last Thursday evening, along with her husband Alan Matthew Martin.

Police presence outside the house in Shrewsbury Crescent, Humbledon, Sunderland, on Sunday.

She was found after police received a report of concern for a woman.

Northumbria Police launched a murder investigation into Kay’s death, but say they believe there to be no third party involvement in Alan’s death and they are not looking for any other suspects.

An inquest was opened at Sunderland Coroners Court at Sunderland Civic Centre today.

Coroner’s Officer Vicky Ross confirmed that Kay Martin, whose maiden name was Richardson, died on September 21.

Police outside the house in Shrewsbury Crescent where the bodies of a man and a woman were found.

A post-mortem was carried out on Saturday, September 22.

The inquest was adjourned until Tuesday, March 19, next year.

An inquest into the death of 53-year-old Alan Martin from Gardiner Square, Grindon, will opened at noon today.

Forensic teams gathered evidence at the address over the weekend, with inquiries carried out to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Anyone with information surrounding the deaths is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1071 200918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.