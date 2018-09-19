Storm Ali LIVE: People urged to stay at home as fallen trees, high winds and flying debris causes disruption in Sunderland

Council chiefs are urging people to stay at home as Sunderland continues to be hit by Storm Ali.

Sunderland City Council Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services, Coun Amy Wilson, said: "We are currently responding to a number of reports of fallen trees and damage to properties as a result of Storm Ali.

A wall has collapsed at the back of John Candlish Road, in Millfield.

"This has included a number of calls about tiles being blown off roofs and walls that have come down.

"Building control officers are responding to call outs on damage to property. We also have council tree surgeons on 24 hour standby to deal with any calls on fallen trees and branches.

"There’s also a risk of high winds causing disruption to the transport network, with the potential for trees, branches and other debris to block roads and disruption to the Metro, so I would urge anyone who doesn’t have to go out to stay at home and if you do have to go out, to take extra care and to beware of the risk of flying debris.

"The weather is also looking unsettled for the rest of the week with heavy rain expected tomorrow and more strong winds expected on Friday."

High winds also battered Sunderland's coastline during the afternoon as this video taken by our photographer Stu Norton shows.